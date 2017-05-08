Payment services company Comdata Inc. has introduced Comchek Mobile, a digital platform designed to enhance the simplicity, speed and security of fund transfers between companies and individuals in the trucking industry. Through the Comdata Proprietary Network, Comchek Mobile users can send, receive and access funds via their Comdata Card and a smartphone app designed to work seamlessly together to simplify payments for driver advances, settlement, lumpers, repairs and other common over-the-road needs.



Comchek Mobile builds upon the simplicity of Comdata’s Comchek Express Checks—a paper-based money transfer system that has been one of the most widely accepted in the industry for more than 40 years—while adding significant modern enhancements for users, the company says.



Shippers, brokers and 3rd Party Logistics firms (3PLs) can set up and then distribute payments to carriers and drivers in the system by entering their unique Comchek Mobile user IDs. Rather than storing recipients’ banking information, senders can quickly deliver advances and settlement directly to a Comdata card using Comchek Mobile, according to Comdata. The system also provides carriers a fast electronic method of receiving payments and forwarding funds to drivers on the road.



“We’ve seen rapid growth in electronic and peer-to-peer transactions throughout the global economy, as well as within the trucking industry itself,” notes Greg Secord, President of North American Trucking at Comdata. “Comchek Mobile brings this modern functionality to our customers, giving them an easier way to send and use the funds they need, when they need them.”



Using Comchek Mobile, drivers will have faster access to their funds for point-of-sale purchases, ATM withdrawals, bank transfers, and discounted fuel and hotels at Comdata Proprietary Network locations. Users can also use the mobile app to check the balance on existing express codes and apply those funds directly to their Comdata Card debit balances.

In addition to providing payment flexibility for both senders and receivers, Comchek Mobile delivers security and transparency in their payments operations. All users on the network are authenticated and approved, and their unique user IDs ensure that all transactions can be verified and tracked. Similar to a banking app, Comchek Mobile features reporting functionality that provides total visibility into how, when and where funds are used, including confirmation of all funds sent and received. Early customer experiences have validated these crucial benefits, Comdata reports.

“It's hard to sometimes to find travel centers, especially when I am traveling in the Northeast. If I have a Comchek or Express Code, typically I wouldn't be able to cash them at a non-truck stop location. With the Comchek Mobile app and Comdata Card, now I'm able get cash at virtually any fuel stop, without large cashing fees,” says driver Wou Lazzarre. “Being out on the road, I don't want have to carry lots of cash or checks. The mobile app and associated Comdata Card makes it easier for me to have a balance and spend that available balance through my card, or add my bank account and transfer funds through the app.”



For more information about Comchek Mobile, visit www.comdata.com/comchekmobile.