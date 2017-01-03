It’s been 40 years since CAT Scale installed its first scale in South Holland, IL, and revolutionized the trucking industry by introducing a totally automated, full-length platform scale: For the first time, drivers had access to scales that could weigh their truck and trailer unit all at once.

For CAT Scale Co., founded by truck stop entrepreneur Bill Moon, it’s been 40 years of striving to provide professional drivers with the most accurate weights possible, the company says. And that has meant drivers could get a weight on their vehicle with CAT Scale’s unconditional guarantee: CAT Scale was there to stand behind them if there were any problems.

“My dad talked with drivers every day and was always trying to figure out ways to make their job easier,” says Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president. “We still follow that same philosophy. It’s evident in everything we do here.”

CAT Scale is now the largest truck scale network in the world, with over 1,750 locations in 47 states and seven Canadian Provinces, according to the company. And, keeping up with the times, CAT Scale now offers the Weigh My Truck app that allows drivers to weigh and pay from their smartphone or tablet.

“We understand that time is money for drivers and fast, accurate weighing it is important. That is why we invest so much in technology and preventative maintenance,” says Meier. “Thank you to our dedicated employees, truck stop partners and our customers for helping us achieve this important milestone. We are very grateful for your hard work and continued support.”

Read more about the history and evolution of the company on the CAT Scale 40th Anniversary web page.