California once again leads the nation in cargo theft activity, according to a new analysis from CargoNet, with 51 crimes reported during the first quarter of 2017.

Overall, there were 358 supply chain risk incidents in the U.S. and Canada during the January-March period reported to CargoNet, the firm said, with 58% involving vehicle theft, 54% involving straight cargo theft and 7% falling into the identity theft/wire fraud category.

Of the 192 reported cargo thefts, the average value reached $149,522, bringing the total loss to about $28.7 million. That figures includes 137 stolen tractors and 143 stolen trailers, CargoNet noted.

Although Texas traditionally ranks second in cargo theft, that dubious distinction now goes to Ontario, Canada, which suffered 29 cargo theft events in the first quarter this year – an increase of 262% compared to the first quarter of 2016 – with most of it taking place in the Toronto area.

CargoNet said this marked the second straight report indicating that freight crime has “exploded” in the province.

The firm’s analysis also indicated that secured yards were the most common cargo theft location, with warehouses second and parking lots third.

A total of 31% of all cargo theft involved food and beverage products, with household items identified as the second most common commodity.