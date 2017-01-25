Trucking companies should be on alert for an individual impersonating an Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officer, the state agency advises.

Earlier this month, a man identifying himself as an officer with ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division contacted a Mesa-based trucking company saying one of its trucks was damaged in a crash and that the company needed to send payment for a mechanic called out to make repairs.

Inconsistencies in the suspect’s story led the company’s operations manager to suspect a scam, according to ADOT.

Trucking companies should be aware of the following if contacted by someone identifying himself or herself as an ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division officer:

While ADOT officers assist state troopers and local police agencies with commercial vehicle safety inspections, they don’t investigate crashes or typical traffic incidents.

ADOT officers will assist drivers who have been involved in crashes or have mechanical problems but will never unilaterally call mechanics and hold trucks until payment is made.

ADOT officers may call for heavy-duty tow trucks, but this would be discussed beforehand with the trucking company.

An ADOT officer will give a trucking company his or her name, badge number, location and contact information. The officer will also provide the truck number and driver’s name. Typically, the officer will have the driver speak with his or her company.

If a trucking company has suspicions, the owner or manager can call the ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division dispatch center at 602.712.8396.