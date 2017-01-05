Bestpass, a company that provides single-source payment and streamlined toll management services to commercial fleets and owner-operators, has reached several milestones in 2016, including expanding toll coverage to include Oklahoma and completing the first truly national tolling solution; hiring 13 new employees; and adding more than 1,000 new accounts and more than 100,000 new active transponders.

The company, now with 50 employees, processes more than $1.2 million in tolls per day for more than 3,700 customers in the United States and Canada with more than 295,000 active transponders, according to BestPass. Total toll volume processed in 2016 surpassed $450 million.

"Everything that we've accomplished this year shows the value of our toll management service and our solid position as the toll experts for commercial fleets," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. "We are incredibly proud of what we've done, and we are excited to build upon this momentum to continue to grow the company next year while still providing top-notch service to our customers."

Bestpass 2016 highlights at a glance: