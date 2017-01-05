Bestpass, a company that provides single-source payment and streamlined toll management services to commercial fleets and owner-operators, has reached several milestones in 2016, including expanding toll coverage to include Oklahoma and completing the first truly national tolling solution; hiring 13 new employees; and adding more than 1,000 new accounts and more than 100,000 new active transponders.
The company, now with 50 employees, processes more than $1.2 million in tolls per day for more than 3,700 customers in the United States and Canada with more than 295,000 active transponders, according to BestPass. Total toll volume processed in 2016 surpassed $450 million.
"Everything that we've accomplished this year shows the value of our toll management service and our solid position as the toll experts for commercial fleets," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. "We are incredibly proud of what we've done, and we are excited to build upon this momentum to continue to grow the company next year while still providing top-notch service to our customers."
Bestpass 2016 highlights at a glance:
- Expanded toll coverage to include Oklahoma, completing national solution
- Processed more than $450 million in tolls
- Increased customer count to more than 3,700
- Added 10 top-100 for-hire carriers as customers, bringing total to 36 of top 100 and eight of top 10
- Increased active transponder count to more than 295,000
- Surpassed $60 million in savings on tolling costs for customers
- Developed Complete Pass, a single unit to cover all toll
- Created a dedicated Owner-Operator Customer Service Team and a Fulfillment Center
- Launched a new customer service web portal
- Answered more than 57,000 customer service requests
- Hired 13 new employees to bring total staff to 50