American Truck Business Services, also known as ATBS, and True North Companies have partnered to create a seminar for truck fleet owners and managers looking to optimize and profitably manage their owner-operator operation. ‘The 2017 Owner Operator Checklist for Success’ seminars, with featured content from Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, will be fact-based, educational, and will conclude with a set of actionable takeaways designed to help attendees operate a best-in-class fleet of independent contractors, ATBS says.

Six half-day seminars are currently planned, with the first taking place in Dallas, TX on March 8. Dates and locations are currently being finalized in Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta and Chicago over the remainder of 2017.

Content topics include:

Independent contractor models, with a discussion of the most economically viable structures and compensation designs

A look into 2016 full-year owner-operator financial statistics, with segment and region-specific benchmarking

The Four Quadrants of Independent Contractor Risk Management

Insurable and uninsurable risks

Independent contractor legal pitfalls, contracts and other dos and don’ts

The current legal landscape and trends for the independent contractor model

The discussion will be led by:

Todd Amen, President and CEO of ATBS

Trent Tillman, Executive Vice President of Transportation, TrueNorth Companies

Featured content will be delivered by:

Gregory Feary, President and Managing Partner of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson and Feary, P.C.

Dave Osiecki, President of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, LLC

To register for the seminar or find additional information, visit www.OOChecklist4Success.com.